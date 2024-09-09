7777 gaming signs a new partnership with Sportium for expansion in Spain, Colombia, and Mexico

7777 gaming continues moving strategically into new territories.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has announced a strategic agreement with Sportium, one of the foremost sports betting and gaming operators in Europe and LatAm markets. This partnership marks a significant step in 7777 gaming’s expansion strategy, aiming to enhance its presence in Spain, Colombia, and Mexico.

As part of this collaboration, 7777 gaming plans to enter the gambling markets of Spain and Colombia this year with an initial batch of certified games. These will include the company’s popular titles such as Cash 100, Crazy 100 Bucks, Mayan Gold, Sea of Treasures, Candy Anyways, Club Mr. Rich, Devil’s Deal Soul for Sale, and many others. These games, often customised for particular markets, are expected to bring a fresh and exciting experience to players in Spain and the LatAm region.

Zhana Aleksandrova, business development manager for Spain & Latin America, commented: “This strategic partnership aligns with our vision to expand our footprint in the Spanish-speaking markets and introduce our diverse portfolio of games to a broader audience. We are confident that our innovative and engaging games will resonate well with Sportium players in Spain, Colombia, and Mexico.”

See also: Elena Shaterova: “7777 gaming is rapidly expanding into new markets in the coming months”

Sportium, a global leader in sports betting and online gaming, has a presence in 8 countries, Spanish, Italy, and Latin America.

7777 gaming continues moving strategically into new territories, solidifying its reputation for delivering high-quality, customized gaming experiences. According to the company, “This partnership with Sportium is set to pave the way for further growth and success in the dynamic and ever-evolving igaming industry.”