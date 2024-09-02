Elena Shaterova: “7777 gaming is rapidly expanding into new markets in the coming months”

Elena Shaterova, Chief Commercial Officer, at 7777 gaming spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s approach to online casino games and its plans for global market expansion.

Exclusive interview.- Focus Gaming News sat down with Elena Shaterova, chief commercial officer at 7777 gaming, to talk about the company’s strategies in online casino game development.

She also shared insights into the innovations that set 7777 gaming apart, the company’s approach to tailoring games for diverse markets, and its ambitious plans for expansion into new territories.

7777 gaming has been recognised for its innovative approach to developing online casino games. Could you share some key innovations or unique features that set your games apart?

Our games stand out because they are visually appealing and introduce groundbreaking elements that redefine how online casino games are played. Here are three of our most innovative games that showcase our distinct approach, from unique gameplay mechanics, and intriguing game designs to engaging themes:

Candy Anyways – This game introduces a revolutionary mechanic that breaks away from traditional slot gameplay. Candy Anyways is not just about spinning and winning; it changes the entire payout system by offering rewards from every direction, enhancing the chances of a win with each spin. 100 Bracelets – This game pushes the boundaries of online casino gaming by using artificial intelligence and a multiplayer format, creating a unique blend of collaboration and competition. In 100 Bracelets players are not just spinning the reels; they are part of a community striving toward a common goal, in which only one will emerge victorious. Devil’s Deal: Soul for Sale – This game goes beyond the typical 3×3 slot layout by offering two distinct bonus games, “Pits of Hell” and “Devil’s Domain,” each presenting unique challenges and rewards. In “Devil’s Domain,” players face a choice that affects their outcome – make a deal with the Devil or walk away. This element of choice adds a layer of strategy and thrill, making each decision impactful and engaging.

These three games are perfect examples of how 7777 gaming continues to push the boundaries in online casino game development. Our commitment to creating unique, engaging, and innovative content sets us apart in the market, ensuring that our games offer fresh experiences that captivate and retain players.

With your proven track record, what strategies have been most effective in establishing your brand identity and gaining a loyal player base in the highly competitive igaming market?

At 7777 gaming, understanding player preferences and behaviours is at the core of our strategy. We prioritise gathering and analysing player feedback to continuously refine and adapt our games to meet their evolving needs and expectations. This player-centric approach allows us to build a stronger emotional connection with our audience, fostering long-term loyalty and engagement.

What’s more, our marketing strategies focus on showcasing the unique aspects of our games and creating a compelling narrative around our brand. We leverage a mix of social media engagement, content marketing, and influencer partnerships to reach new audiences and engage existing ones.

Last but not least, we believe in the power of establishing a strong brand identity, that is easily recognisable and highly desirable among players and partners. The distinctive colours, symbols, and design logic we use in our games have become synonymous with the 7777 gaming brand.

Many of our partners have praised us for our unique visual and thematic elements, which stand out in a crowded market. This consistency in branding helps reinforce our identity, making our games immediately identifiable and fostering a sense of familiarity and trust among players.

7777 gaming is rapidly expanding into new markets. Could you tell us more about the specific markets you plan to enter in the coming months? What excites you the most about these markets?

7777 gaming is rapidly expanding into new markets in the coming months. We are well-established in the Balkans, CIS countries, LatAm markets, and Africa.

By the end of this year, we plan to enter Croatia and Peru, two markets that hold tremendous potential. In Peru, we already have a license, and we are in the process of certifying our games to meet the new regulatory requirements. Additionally, we are preparing to launch in Colombia, Spain, and Italy, which are strategic markets with a high demand for fresh and exciting gaming experiences.

With these new jurisdictions, we aim to be present in more than 10 highly regulated markets by the beginning of next year. What excites us most about these markets is the diverse player base and the opportunity to introduce our unique game portfolio to new audiences.

We are confident that our diverse range of games, from classic casino titles to innovative mechanics and multiplayer experiences, will resonate well with players in these regions.

The SBC Summit is a significant event in the igaming industry. What are 7777 gaming’s key objectives and targets for this summit?

At the SBC Summit in Lisbon this month, 7777 gaming’s key objectives are centred around growth, innovation, and strategic collaboration within the igaming industry.

Our primary goals for this summit include meeting our existing partners, discussing ongoing collaborations, and new opportunities, as well as aligning our plans.

The summit provides a platform for us to connect with potential new partners who are looking for innovative and engaging casino content. By showcasing our portfolio of 140+ games and our ability to offer tailored solutions, we hope to forge new partnerships that will drive mutual growth.

Last but not least, we are focused on keeping up with the latest industry trends, technological advancements, and regulatory changes, and also exploring new markets and territories to expand further. With our plans to expand into new regions such as Spain, Italy, and Colombia, the summit is a great opportunity to gather insights, understand market demands, and tailor our approach to these new territories.

7777 gaming has been known for its ability to provide custom-designed games tailored to different territories. How has this approach been received by various communities?

Our custom-designed games tailored for different territories have been very well-received by communities worldwide. At 7777 gaming, we understand that each market has its own unique set of preferences.

Operators can collaborate closely with our development team to customise the branding, graphics, and animations in a way that aligns perfectly with their brand identity. This not only helps them stand out in a crowded market but also enables them to cater to the specific tastes and preferences of their target audiences.

The integration of digital innovations is crucial in game development today. How do you see the convergence of digital innovations with traditional casino game elements shaping the future of igaming?

The convergence of digital innovations with traditional casino game elements is indeed a pivotal trend that is reshaping the future of igaming. By integrating cutting-edge technology with the classic elements that players love, we are entering an era of more dynamic, engaging, and player-centric gaming experiences. Some of the outcomes we could outline here are enhanced player experience, data-driven personalisation, hybrid game models, responsible gaming and regulation with optimised execution.

Digital innovations like AI are transforming traditional casino games by adding layers of interactivity and immersion while making the experience more engaging. New technologies give a great advantage in tailoring gaming experiences to individual players’ preferences.

Traditional games can be customised in real-time, adjusting difficulty levels, offering personalised bonuses, or suggesting games based on a player’s history and behaviour, thus enhancing player retention and satisfaction. As per Responsible Gaming and Regulation, AI and machine learning algorithms can monitor player behaviour, detect signs of problem gambling, and intervene when necessary. This proactive approach not only helps protect players but also aligns with regulatory requirements, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the igaming industry.