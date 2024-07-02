7777 gaming and Novibet join forces to bring casino content to multiple international markets

Both companies are confident that this partnership will create a mutually beneficial synergy.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has announced a new strategic partnership with Novibet, an online gaming operator. This partnership marks a milestone in the expansion of 7777 gaming’s global reach, with a focus on delivering casino content to players in Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and Ireland, all under the esteemed jurisdiction of the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Novibet will integrate 7777 gaming’s diverse portfolio of casino games. Players in the aforementioned markets will soon have access to a wide range of captivating and certified titles, including more than 50 games specifically tailored for MGA jurisdictions.

7777 gaming‘s CCO, Elena Shaterova, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership, stating: “We are thrilled to team up with Novibet to expand our presence in these key international markets. Novibet’s dedication to providing experiences aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality casino content. We look forward to seeing our games entertain and delight players in Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and Ireland.”

Foteini Matthaiou, casino product & CRM director at Novibet shared: “Our partnership with 7777 gaming represents a significant step forward in our misión to offer the best online casino experience to our players. With 7777 gaming’s impressive portfolio of MGA-certified games, we provide an even more thrilling and diverse gaming experience for our international audiences.”

Both companies are confident that this partnership will create a mutually beneficial synergy, leveraging their respective strengths to drive growth in these international markets. With 7777 gaming’s well-established reputation for crafting engaging and certified casino games and Novibet’s commitment to player satisfaction, this collaboration is poised to be a game-changer in the global online gaming industry.