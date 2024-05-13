7777 gaming expands African reach with Integration of Casino Games on betPawa

Through this partnership, betPawa gains access to 7777 gaming’s full portfolio of 140+ casino games.

Press release.- 7777 gaming is thrilled to announce its partnership with betPawa, a well-established and trusted online sports betting brand operating across Africa. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, bringing a diverse selection of 7777 gaming’s top-quality casino games to betPawa’s extensive user base.

Through this partnership, betPawa gains access to 7777 gaming’s full portfolio of 140+ casino games. The integration begins with an exciting lineup of instant win games, including Mayan Gold, Multi Wins, Cash 20x, FunFair 2x, Zeus Quest, Honey of Gold, Golden Scarab, Bucks Detective, Jungle Conquest, and Happy Sheep.

These titles promise to enhance betPawa’s gaming offerings, providing its users with even more entertainment options.

Elena Shaterova, chief commercial officer at 7777 gaming stated: “We are delighted to partner with betPawa and expand our presence in the African market. This collaboration allows us to showcase our diverse range of high-quality casino games to a broader audience, providing them with unparalleled entertainment and gaming experiences.”

Chris Worthington, head of Casino at betPawa commented, “We are excited to welcome 7777 gaming’s impressive selection of casino games to our platform. Our priority has always been to offer our users the best gaming content, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and value to our customers.”

betPawa, recognized as one of Africa’s premier online sports betting platforms, boasts over 10 million users spanning multiple countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Benin, Cameroon, DR Congo, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zambia. Renowned for its simplicity, reliability, and security, betPawa is the go-to destination for African bettors seeking a seamless and trustworthy betting experience.