BETER embarks Novibet partnership facilitated by Betbazar

Press release.- BETER has inked a deal with Novibet. This new agreement continues BETER’s trend of adding marquee gaming companies to its client portfolio.

The partnership, facilitated by Betbazar – a b2b worldwide igaming marketplace, provides Novibet with access to BETER’s full suite of sports and esports content. This includes the hugely popular proprietary Setka Cup table tennis and fan-favourite ESportsBattle tournaments covering eFootball, eBasketball, eHockey and CS2.

Novibet also adds the BSKT Cup league and Ping Pong Point to its offering. This is the latest addition to BETER’s expanding roster of live tournaments and covers the much-loved sports of ping pong and basketball. In addition, the gaming tech company gains access to the provider’s coveted esports odds feed.

BETER provides its sports and esports tournaments with 24/7 live streaming and covers more than 44,000 monthly events. It combines up-to-the-minute live data and odds to provide an immersive, exciting betting experience to Novibet players that is unrivalled within the industry.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO at BETER, said: “Novibet is an established, high-calibre gaming tech company and we are thrilled to see our leading sports and esports content added to its offering to players. From day one, we have focused on providing fast betting experiences to bettors as this is the content they want to engage with. That we offer this across sports through products such as the Setka Cup and esports with our ESportsBattle brand has made us a must-have partner.

“We are confident that Novibet players will enjoy the unique betting experience our content provides and that once they have tried it for the first time, they will keep coming back for more.”

Thanos Gkiokas, director of sportsbook at Novibet, added: “We are committed to providing our players with the best sports and esports betting experience in the market and to do that, we have to team up with premium content providers and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than BETER. It sits at the cutting edge to offer fast-betting content that hits the mark with a range of player audiences and sports fans. This is a very important partnership for us, and one that strengthens Novibet’s position as a top destination for sports and esports betting.”

Max Sevostianov, COO at BETBAZAR, commented: “We’re thrilled to announce the partnership between Novibet and our expanding network, aided by the invaluable support of Betbazar. We’re delighted to join forces as partners, dedicated to advancing and evolving the industry together.”