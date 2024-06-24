7777 gaming secures supplier licence in Peru

This new B2B licence allows 7777 gaming to provide its online game content to locally licensed operators in the country.

Now, the company fully complies with Peruvian regulations and will enable local operator partners to manage their entire product suite.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has been granted a supplier licence in Peru, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion across Latin America.

Granted by the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (MINCETUR), this new B2B licence allows 7777 gaming to provide its online game content to locally licenced operators in the country. New legislation, which introduced a licensing system for online betting and gaming, came into force in Peru at the end of 2023, with the regulated market soon to go live.

7777 gaming fully complies with Peruvian regulations and will enable local operator partners to manage their entire product suite. The Peru B2B licence for 7777 gaming is under its Gaming Innovation OOD company entity, registered by MINCETUR under license number PSV0208.

Elena Shaterova, chief commercial officer at 7777 gaming, stated: “7777 gaming has a proven start of successful offerings in Latin American markets, and we are thrilled to be fully prepared and ready to provide our services immediately in the regulated Peruvian online market.”

“Peru holds great potential as a market, and we are eager to support our partners in launching competitive online game content. Our portfolio of premium games will provide an enjoyable experience for Peruvian players,” added Shaterova.

7777 gaming has already received positive feedback from several of the biggest operators and platform providers in the Peruvian market and is currently working to integrate its games with Kaizen Gaming, Betsson, bet365, Apuesta Total, VirtualSoft, UniversalSoft, and others.