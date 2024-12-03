1spin4win welcomes the Holidays with new December festive games

These fresh releases bring the magic of Christmas and the thrill of winning together in a perfect holiday combination.

As the holiday season approaches, 1spin4win, a fast-growing online slot provider, is ringing in the joy with three new games that will light up your December!

1spin4win has unveiled its latest holiday-themed slots. These fresh releases bring the magic of Christmas and the thrill of winning together in a perfect holiday combination. Get ready to enjoy Cash'n Fruits Fortune 100, the classic slot experience, and Christmas Gems Hold and Win and Classic Christmas Hold and Win — two seasonal games by 1spin4win that promise fun, excitement, and festive cheer!

Cash’n Fruits Fortune 100, 5 December

This slot bursts with flavour on a 5×4 grid and 100 paylines. Juicy fruits, bells, and Wild Sevens create thrilling wins across the reels. The Bonus round shines as it continues until all cells are filled with Coins, while x2 multipliers may appear, leading to massive payouts. A vibrant blend of fun and fortune in Cash’n Fruits Fortune 100 keeps the action fresh!

RTP: 97.12 per cent

Volatility: High

Max. Multiplier: x1,000

Christmas Gems Hold and Win, 12 December

Feel the warmth of the season with Christmas Gems Hold and Win by 1spin4win. Spin bright rubies, emeralds, and amethysts on 5×3 reels to unlock rewards. Landing 3 or more Coins triggers the Bonus game, where each new sticky Coin activates 3 respins. Chase the Mini (x100) and Mega (x1,000) Jackpots in this jolly holiday adventure filled with great prizes.

RTP: 97.1 per cent

Volatility: Medium

Max. Multiplier: x1,300

Classic Christmas Hold and Win, 19 December

This charming 3×3 slot brings a festive holiday atmosphere, evoking the nostalgic feel of retro land-based machines. With Wild gift boxes, golden bells, and juicy fruits, it offers wins across 27 ways. Landing 9 matching fruits doubles your win in the main game. Trigger the Bonus game with 3+ Coins, where you can fill all cells with Coins to win the x1,000 Megapot, or collect the Minipot Coin for a chance at an x100 prize. Generous payouts await in this holiday-themed adventure!

RTP: 97.1 per cent

Volatility: High

Max. Multiplier: x1,500

Olga Bogdanova, the art director at 1spin4win, highlighted, “The holiday season is all about spreading joy, and we wanted our games to reflect that festive spirit. Christmas Gems Hold and Win and Classic Christmas Hold and Win are particularly special to us, as they’ll be part of 1spin4win’s ‘New Year Prize Rush’ network promotion starting December 20th. It’s a pleasure to offer our players the opportunity to win extra prizes and make their celebration even more memorable!”

The studio’s December games are a great addition to their collection of New Year-themed slots, bringing even more festive fun to 1spin4win’s holiday lineup. With their cheerful themes, vibrant visuals, and popular features, Cash’n Fruits Fortune 100, Christmas Gems Hold and Win, and Classic Christmas Hold and Win are the perfect way to round out seasonal offerings and give players a complete holiday gaming experience.