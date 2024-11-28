1spin4win presents its seasonal “New Year Prize Rush” network promotion

The brand-new “New Year Prize Rush” network promotion features a €20,000 prize pool.

Press release.- Running from December 20 to January 6, 2025, this 1spin4win festive event offers players the chance to win part of the €20,000 prize pool, with 515 cash prizes spread across 11 1spin4win games. Players can claim as many prizes as they like throughout the promotion.

The “New Year Prize Rush” is designed to attract new players, and increase player engagement during the holiday season. The generous prize pool and festive atmosphere are sure to boost GGR and betting volume, encouraging players to keep spinning for more. With holiday cheer at the heart of the promotion, operators can also enhance their brand image and foster stronger connections with their players.

According to the company, with 1spin4win’s automatic setup, operators can effortlessly run this holiday-themed event. Prizes are credited directly to players’ accounts, requiring no extra configuration and ensuring smooth operations while maximizing player participation and engagement.

Olga Hlukhovskaya, head of the Account management division at 1spin4win, said, “We really wanted to capture the magic of the holiday season. That’s why we created two brand-new games, Classic Christmas and Christmas Gems, specifically for this promotion. We hope these festive games bring extra joy to our players and make the ‘New Year Prize Rush’ an experience they’ll enjoy and remember.”

Players can dive into the holiday spirit with 11 specially selected 1spin4win games, packed with big rewards as part of the “New Year Prize Rush” promotion.

Classic Christmas (coming soon)

Christmas Gems (coming soon)

Fruity Christmas

Lucky Christmas 243

Lucky Eve 100

Lucky Xmas 20

Northern Gold Rush

Lucky Snowlight

Lucky Gold Miner

Cash The Gold

Hold the Gold

This year, two new holiday-themed games, Classic Christmas and Christmas Gems, take centre stage in the promotion, offering a festive experience and the beloved Hold and Win mechanic. Classic Christmas captures the charm of the traditional land-based slot machines, while Christmas Gems dazzles with sparkling rewards. All games, including these two new releases, are compatible with both fiat and cryptocurrencies, allowing players from all over the world to join in the holiday fun.



