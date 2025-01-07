ICONIC21 to unveil new vision at ICE Barcelona

In-demand provider of premium live casino content will showcase its growing product suite at leading trade show.

Press release.- Live casino and igaming content provider ICONIC21 will be exhibiting at ICE Barcelona at stand #5B16. This year’s ICE marks the first time the event has been held in Barcelona and has sparked curiosity and excitement across the industry, making it the perfect stage for ICONIC21’s fresh start with its own dedicated stand.

In the build-up to the show, ICONIC21 has announced multiple deals with real-money gaming operators and sweepstakes casinos, expanding its footprint rapidly as a live casino and iGaming content provider. Since rebranding from Beter Live, ICONIC21 has forged its own independent path, scaling its product offering at pace and preparing for even bigger plans in 2025 and beyond.

Previously best known for its live casino games, ICONIC21 is now building a more diverse portfolio to appeal to both real-money gaming and sweepstakes audiences. Its new and enhanced portfolio includes live casino staples alongside game shows, immersive game types, additional promo tools and several RNG products including its just-launched slot offering.

The company jumped on the sweeps trend early and expects the segment to enjoy further growth in 2025, with North America being a key market in this regard and building popularity among players constituting a main goal for the company.

At the heart of ICONIC21’s expertise remains its ability to create personalised solutions and dedicated live casino studios tailored to clients’ needs. From layout and design to presenters, uniforms, cameras, and game UI, everything can be customised to match player preferences, branding and more. ICONIC21’s speed and quality in delivering these studios sets it apart, offering a level of convenience no one can rival.

Visitors to ICONIC21’s stand will get a firsthand look at the company’s products, upcoming Q1 launches, tailored solutions and plans for future expansion. The company’s C-suite will be on-site to answer questions and provide insights into both product and commercial strategies.

Ahead of the conference, Alina Mihaela Popa, CCO, said: “It’s thrilling to be exhibiting for the first time in this formula — something we’ve been working toward for so long. Seeing it come to life is tangible proof of all our hard work in recent months.

We’re eager to meet our existing partners and new ones, present product demos, and unveil what makes our plans for 2025 so exciting for operators. We’re coming in strong with a product and commercial setup that’s truly pushing the boundaries of competition.”

The company invites visitors to its stand #5B16 at ICE Barcelona, to discover the next phase of its journey and gain insight into its product offering and customised solutions.