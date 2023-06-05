Endorphina welcomes Wendy Sulca at PGS Peru stand

Peru Gaming Show’s visitors can catch Wendy’s performances.

Press release.- Endorphina has recently announced that there will be a special appearance of Peruvian superstar Wendy Sulca at their stand during the PGS Peru event, taking place on June 14-15, 2023, at Centro de Exposiciones Jockey, in Lima.

During these dates, visitors can catch Wendy’s performances starting at 18:00 daily. Endorphina’s Stand 47, will be the place to be during the event. Wendy Sulca has gained international recognition for her popular song “Cerveza Cerveza.”

With her presence at Endorphina’s stand, attendees can expect an unforgettable experience. Be sure not to miss this opportunity to witness Wendy Sulca’s talent up close and personal.

See also: Endorphina partners with Slots Launch to streamline game integration for affiliates