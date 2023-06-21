Endorphina goes to iGB Live Amsterdam 2023

Endorphina is going to showcase its slot game Joker Ra at iGB Live!

Press release.- Endorphina has announced its participation in iGB Live! 2023, taking place on July 12-13 at RAI Amsterdam.

With its prominently-located stand N50, Endorphina will showcase its groundbreaking game, Joker Ra. Combining the classic Joker theme with ancient Egyptian mythology, Joker Ra promises to captivate players with its innovative features and stunning graphics crafted with the help of AI.

Visitors can look forward to experiencing the thrill of this unique slot and discovering the exceptional quality that Endorphina brings.

Endorphina has released Joker Ra a month ago. It showcases a truly unique feature that no casino had dared to venture into before – where graphics were created entirely by artificial intelligence.

Joker Ra, is set to be the game-changer in the gambling world as it transports players to the collision of two contrasting worlds – the modern Western world and Ancient Egypt. In this game, Ra, the king of creation, transforms into a Joker, challenging players to navigate these opposing forces and strike a balance between the past and the future.

Players can experience thrilling gameplay and special features as the AI’s algorithms and machine learning capabilities allow for intricate and visually impressive designs that blend Ancient Egypt’s essence with a modern twist. Inspired by the past, this slot showcases 5 reels, 4 rows, and 100 fixed-line games and symbols such as pyramids, scorpions, sphinx cats, and Anubis, the Egyptian mythological dog.