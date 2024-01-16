Casino gaming operations expert Stephanie Lau joins Konami Gaming as vice president of Sales Enablement

The senior leader brings powerhouse casino operations experience to a new role at Konami.

Press release.- Konami Gaming announced the appointment of Stephanie Lau as vice president of sales enablement & gaming operations, to grow strategic positioning, processes, data, analysis, and market delivery for exceptional casino customer outcomes.

Since 2005, Lau has served in operations, finance, and analytics for several major industry operators including Station Casinos and MGM Resorts International, across sectors spanning tribal and commercial, local, and resort destinations. In her role at Konami, she leads the company’s business operations, sales operations, and data analytics divisions, backed by proven effective leadership and multi-disciplinary expertise.

“With nearly 20 years of distinguished experience in the gaming industry, Stephanie is bringing an important operator focus and data-driven approach to this key appointment,” said Jay Bertsch, senior vice president and chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming.

He also stated: “She has demonstrated an ability to drive exceptional results through gaming analytics, market strategy, product positioning, and customer engagement, which we look forward to sharing with the valued casinos we serve.”

Before her appointment at Konami, Stephanie Lau was director of gaming analytics for Station Casinos, where she shaped strategic games and technology decisions across the operator’s diverse property portfolio.

Her career also includes finance and accounting roles with several resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, through her time with MGM Resorts International, dating back to 2005. Stephanie Lau has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, International Business, and Management Information Systems (MIS) from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.