Wyoming representative to reintroduce online casino bill in 2025

Robert Davis has said he will refile proposed igaming legislation next year.

US.- Wyoming representative Robert Davis has confirmed that he plans to refile online casino legislation in 2025 after a study by Spectrum Gaming Group forecast that online casinos could generate up to $138m in revenue in the first year and up to $199m by year five.

The bill had been filed previously but was put on hold while Spectrum assessed the potential market. The study forecast $20 to 30m in tax revenue for the first year and up to $40m by year five. That would add to tax revenue from the existing sports betting market.

The study suggested that the move would have little impact on the state’s retail casinos. However, the tribes that run the casinos have expressed doubts, requesting a more detailed explanation of the conclusions. The tribes remain the most significant opposition to legalising the sector.



