iGaming in Wyoming: study will explore potential of expansion

The Wyoming Gaming Commission will conduct a feasibility study into the future of gaming in the state.

US.- The Wyoming Gaming Commission, in conjunction with the Wyoming State Legislature, has entered into a contract with Spectrum Gaming Group to conduct a feasibility study about the future of gaming in Wyoming. The Joint Appropriations Committee determined their interim topics and their priority #1 is a comprehensive review of gaming in Wyoming.

In the 2024 General Appropriations Bill, the Legislature requires the Wyoming Gaming Commission to conduct a “statewide study of gaming in Wyoming including the structure of historic horse race wagering, skill-based amusement games, and online sports wagering” in consultation with the committee.

The study will also “consider the number and growth of wagering locations and activity, the commission’s oversight capacity, the transparency and efficiency of the commission monitoring and reporting on licensees and horse track safety” and identify possible gaps in Wyoming law that affect or may affect consumers regarding the security, integrity, or fairness of gaming activities, state and local licensing and permitting processes, and procedures to address non-compliance.

The committee may consider pari-mutuel, skilled gaming, and sports wagering, and may consider providing a uniform regulatory structure for all permitted activities. The committee will also consider whether to authorise or prohibit interactive gaming, an appropriate regulatory structure, and potential tax revenue. This topic may result in legislation introduced in the 2025 General Session.

According to the Wyoming Gaming Commission, “Spectrum Gaming Group brings decades of experience in the gaming industry, regulatory and pari-mutuel expertise coupled with unmatched experience in serving state regulators with comprehensive gaming studies.” They provide an unparalleled suite of services for the regulated gambling industry worldwide. Their findings, conclusions and recommendations are based solely on their research, analysis and experience.

Through September and October, Spectrum Gaming Group will be conducting investigations, site visits, analysing data, and assessing the current state of gaming in Wyoming. An early initial draft of their report is expected in early November and will be utilised to shape the future of gaming in Wyoming.

