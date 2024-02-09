Wyoming lawmakers introduce online casino bill

House Bill 120 would allow up to five online gaming licences.

US.- A group of Wyoming lawmakers has introduced House Bill 120 in a bid to legalise online casino. Sponsored by representatives Jon Conrad, Robert Davis and others, the bill would allow the state’s Gaming Commission to issue up to five interactive gaming operator permits.

Under the new proposed legislation, operators would be required to pay an initial $100,000 fee for a permit, which is renewable every five years for a fee of $50,000. Vendor permits would cost an initial $10,000 and $5,000 for renewal.

Operators who are granted a permit in Wyoming would be able to enter into reciprocal agreements with other jurisdictions. Revenue would be taxed at 10 per cent, with $300,000 to go to problem gambling programmes. Wyoming legalised online sports betting in 2021.