Wyoming approves rules against athlete harassment

US.- The Wyoming Gaming Commission has voted in favour of a measure that would restrict bettors who harass sports players from gambling. The commission unanimously voted to amend its rules and put anyone found guilty of athlete harassment onto the state’s involuntary exclusion list. The measure comes amid concerns about the harassment including of college athletes.

In July, the regulator evaluated a ban on prop bets but concluded that the real problem was bettors who harass athletes, coaches, officials and others involved with sporting events. Scott Ward, a lobbyist with the Sports Betting Alliance (SBA) argued that banning prop bets would send bettors offshore.

The Wyoming Gaming Commission has also approved 16 race dates for 2025. All of them will be held at Thunder Plains Park, a new racetrack located near Cheyenne. The track’s inaugural race will take place on August 1, 2025. Additional races will follow on August 2, 3, 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 29-31 and September 1. These dates are subject to change, the commission noted.