Wyoming online sports betting handle sets new record in October

US.- Wyoming’s online sports betting handle was $21.2m in October, the highest monthly amount since the state launched its legal market in 2021. The handle beat the previous record of $19.2m set in September this year and was 23.4 per cent higher than October 2022.

Revenue also reached an all-time high at $2.3m. It was up 15 per cent from the same month last year and 53.3 per cent from September 2023. Taxable gaming revenue was $1.4m, up 21.7 per cent from October 2022 and 172.6 per cent from September 2023. Players won $19m.

DraftKings was the leading operator, taking $1.4m in revenue from $12.5m. FanDuel registered revenue of $402,961 and a $4.9m handle. BetMGM reported $378,344 in revenue from $3.5m in bets, and Caesars posted $73,028 in revenue from $378,622.

Fanatics completes PointsBet acquisition in New York and Wyoming

In October, Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG), a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, completed its acquisition of PoinsBet’s operations in New York and Wyoming following regulatory approvals. Fanatics last month closed its acquisition of PointsBet USA in eight states: Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Fanatics entered into a $150m deal to purchase the US business of Australia’s PointsBet in May. As well as the states where the deal has closed, PointsBet is also live in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, and Ohio, where approval remains pending. As each state becomes part of Fanatics Betting and Gaming, customers will see PointsBet rebranded to “PointsBet, a Fanatics Experience.”