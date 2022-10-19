WynnBet signs casino content marketing and affiliate partnership with Intress Media

The affiliate marketing group will promote the digital arm of US casino firm Wynn Resorts through its network.

US.- WynnBet has signed a casino content marketing and affiliate partnership with Intress Media. The affiliate group will market Wynn Resorts’ digital arm through its network of US-facing casino news, entertainment, and education portals.

Jamie Farrelly, director of affiliates at WynnBet, said: “We really like what Intress is doing with content creation in the affiliate media space, and their emphasis on responsible gaming was an important one for us too. WynnBet is committed to working with only the most trusted affiliates in the industry and we hope this is the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership.”

Maryna Sokirko, co-founder at Intress, added: “We’re delighted to be working with WynnBet, a company that really needs no introduction. WynnBet is a very customer-oriented and responsive platform, and the company has a crystal-clear compliance procedure, which ticked all the boxes of what we’re looking for in a partner. We hope this is the start of a long and fruitful relationship and that we’ll continue to work together as more state’s opt to regulate online casino gaming.”

Intress has been awarded licences in New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

WynnBet and SportsGrid announce In-Game Live sponsorship

WynnBet and sports wagering streaming network SportsGrid have announced sponsorship of the In-Game Live All Access Saturday edition. The WynnBet content sponsorship includes major sports betting coverage focused on different events, including college events, MLB, NBA, and NHL.

The Wynnbet trading team offers gaming insights and review games, odds and moneylines. It also offers promotions and feature coverage of special events, such as the World Series, FIFA World Cup and primetime college football games. It is supported by a social media campaign across SportsGrid’s and WynnBet’s social media platforms.