Intress Media gets Michigan gaming licence approval

This is the second licence Intress Media has acquired in the US.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has approved Intress Media’s request for a licence to enter the state’s online gaming market.

US.- Intress Media has secured a gaming licence to operate in Michigan. It’s Intress Media’s second US market, coming on the heels of New Jersey. The company expects to work with online casinos that are approved by the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Its iGamingMI.com website will list casinos, software developers, and games. It will also connect players with casino representatives.

Maryna Sokirko, co-founder of Intress, said: “Responsible gaming was a key watchword when Michigan chose to licence and regulate online gaming and it’s also a key driver behind what we do.”

Michigan’s igaming and sports betting revenue for June was $136.9m, a 14.9 per cent decline month-on-month compared to May’s $160.9m. Gross igaming receipts totalled $121.5m, down 4.6 per cent from the record $127.4m reported in May. Gross sports betting receipts were $15.4m compared with $33.5m in the previous month – a 54.2 per cent decrease.

Operators submitted $22.8m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan in June including. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $6.3m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees during June.

For the first half of 2022, aggregate internet gaming adjusted gross receipts totalled $681.7m and aggregate internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts $74.1m.