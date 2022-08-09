WynnBet and SportsGrid announce In-Game Live sponsorship

The WynnBet content sponsorship will include major sports betting coverage focused on different events.

US.- WynnBet and sports wagering streaming network SportsGrid have announced sponsorship of the In-Game Live All Access Saturday edition. The WynnBet content sponsorship will include major sports betting coverage focused on different events, including college events, MLB, NBA, and NHL.

The Wynnbet trading team will offer gaming insights and review games, odds and moneylines. It will also offer promotions and feature coverage of special events, such as the World Series, FIFA World Cup and primetime college football games. It will be supported by a social media campaign across SportsGrid’s and WynnBet’s social media platforms.

Jordan Bayroff, VP of business development & marketing at SportsGrid, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome WynnBet as a sponsor to the network’s live weekend coverage of games and special events. WynnBet’s traders have demonstrated a record of providing insightful perspective and reporting across WynnBet’s platforms.

“The opportunity to integrate the WynnBet trading team of experts as contributors during the In-Game Live All Access weekend coverage enhances the viewer experience providing informative, insightful and real-time perspective.”

Streaming platform LiveSpins debuts in US online casinos via WynnBet

LiveSpins, a social live streaming platform, has debuted in US online casinos through a partnership with WynnBet, the online sports betting and casino app from Wynn Resorts. LiveSpins allows users to wager on a list of live streamers and view their streams via the online casino. They also have the chance to chat and react via the platform.