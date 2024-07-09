New York mobile sports betting handle hits $1.47bn in June

Player spending on online sports betting in New York was the lowest in 10 months.

US.- New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $1.47bn in June, up 25.6 per cent year-on-year, but 25.4 per cent behind May’s handle of $1.97bn. Player spending on online sports betting fell to its lowest total in 10 months.

According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $133.9m, up by 29 per cent compared to June 2023, but 34.1 per cent short of May’s total and the lowest monthly total since February.

FanDuel continues to lead the New York market. For June, the Flutter Entertainment-owned operator posted $67.1m in revenue from $571.3m in wagers. DraftKings was second with $40.9m from a $521.6m handle.

See also: New York casino deadline extended

Caesars came in third with $127.7m in bets and $6.8m in revenue. BetMGM followed with $6.8m from $100.6m wagered, narrowly ahead of Fanatics, which reported a handle of $67.3m but a hold of 9.96 per cent for revenue of $6.7m. Rush Street Interactive was the only other one of the state’s nine operators to post more than $1m in monthly revenue, reporting $2.5m from $68.8m in wagers. BallyBet generated $658,294 from a $6.9m handle, Resorts World $572,891 from $7.4m and Wynn Interactive $66,665 off $1.5m.