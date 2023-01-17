Woodford Reserve extends deal with Churchill Downs as Kentucky Derby’s sponsor

Woodford Reserve has been the “Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby” since 1999.

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has announced that Churchill Downs Racetrack has entered an agreement with Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon to extend Woodford Reserve’s presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby. The partnership will be extended through 2027.

Woodford Reserve has been the “Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby” since 1999 and the presenting sponsor for the past four years.

Woodford Reserve will extend the existing partnerships associated with the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs, and the Road to the Kentucky Derby. The deal includes additional Brown-Forman brands, which are Old Forester, Finlandia and Herradura.

Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back Woodford Reserve as the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby for the next five years. We are pleased to build upon this partnership between two global entities that represent the unique culture and unbridled spirit of Kentucky. Brown-Forman’s brand offerings are the ideal complement to the heritage of this time-honored tradition.”

Lawson Whiting, CEO of Brown-Forman Corporation, owner of Woodford Reserve, added: “We are proud to renew this partnership, as it unites together two of Kentucky’s greatest attractions, bourbon and thoroughbreds.”

Woodford Reserve master distiller, Chris Morris, commented: “We are excited for the next five years, and we are honored to continue our partnership with Churchill Downs by creating this very special bottle for Derby 150. On the first Saturday in May, no matter where in the world we are, we are all Kentuckians with a glass of Woodford Reserve in hand.”

In September, Churchill Downs Incorporated announced that the company had completed its previously-announced purchase of Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson, Kentucky, for cash consideration of $79m. The deal was subject to certain working capital and other purchase price adjustments.

In acquiring Ellis Park, CDI also assumed the opportunity to construct a track extension facility with historical racing machines in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Churchill Downs Incorporated partners with bet365 in Pennsylvania

Churchill Downs Incorporated announced that Presque Isle Downs & Casino, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into a multi-year agreement with a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of bet365 for online sports betting and igaming market access in Pennsylvania. The deal is subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI, said: “We are pleased to partner with a global leader in the online gaming industry. Our relationship with bet365 enables us to maximize the value of our company’s sports betting and iGaming market access in Pennsylvania.”

