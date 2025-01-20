Pragmatic Play signs an agreement with Flutter to become exclusive dedicated tables provider in UK and Ireland

The company aims to become the provider of dedicated live casino tables for its UK and Irish-facing brands.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has entered into a landmark agreement with Flutter to become the exclusive provider of dedicated live casino tables for its UK and Irish-facing brands.

The strategic partnership will see Pragmatic Play supply dedicated live content alongside its comprehensive range of live casino products to Paddy Power, Betfair, Sky Vegas, and other industry giants in the Flutter portfolio.

In addition to popular table games, thrilling game shows, and dedicated tables, the company will deliver its cutting-edge Smart Studio solution, allowing the diverse array of Flutter brands to customise the appearance of network titles to match their branding.

Pragmatic Play will also enrich Flutter’s offering with bespoke games tailored to key audiences, building on the operator’s own extensive IP to produce unique content.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play shares with Flutter a commitment to delivering unique and exceptional player experiences, so we are thrilled to become the exclusive supplier of dedicated live casino tables for its popular gaming brands in the UK & Ireland, which includes household names such as Betfair, Paddy Power, and Sky Vegas.”

Roisin Hogan, commercial director at Flutter, added: “Pragmatic Play’s Smart Studio solution aligns perfectly with our strategic focus on delivering great customer experiences through innovation. We are excited to agree on a deal that will see us collaborate even closer to bring fun new live products and experiences to our players in the UK and Ireland.”