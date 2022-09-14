Churchill Downs Racetrack selects Venuetize as mobile technology partner

The new mobile app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

Churchill Downs Racetrack has announced a new partnership with Venuetize.

US.- Churchill Downs Racetrack, home of the Kentucky Derby, has selected Venuetize to offer a mobile app with ticketing functionality, maps and wayfinding, race calendars, results and odds and a content hub with videos, news, social, and lifestyle blogs.

Jon Romm, CEO and founder of Venuetize, said: “We continue to extend our capabilities to support premier clients, like Churchill Downs Racetrack and their guests. Together, through a strong partnership and continued innovation, we’ll redefine the horse racing guest experience and exemplify the bridge between sports, entertainment, and gamification at next year’s marquee race, The Kentucky Derby.”

“Churchill Downs is constantly looking for opportunities to improve the technology experience for our fans and guests,” said Casey Ramage, vice president of marketing, brand and partnerships at Churchill Downs Racetrack. “Through this partnership with Venuetize, we will engage our Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs fans with our thrilling racing year-round.”

See also: Churchill Downs posts record revenue and income for Q2

Churchill Downs and FanDuel sign multi-year agreement

Last week, Churchill Downs announced a multi-year agreement with FanDuel involving the latter’s sports wagering, advance deposit wagering (ADW) and television businesses. CDI will provide certain technology and services to enable FanDuel customers to place pari-mutuel wagers on horse racing via FanDuel’s sports wagering and ADW platforms.

CDI will also authorise wagering on CDI’s owned or controlled horse racing content via FanDuel’s platforms in the United States and grant FanDuel certain television and media rights to broadcast CDI-owned racing content on FanDuel’s television network(s). In addition, the agreement provides FanDuel non-exclusive Kentucky Derby sponsorship rights within the sports wagering category.

Beginning in January 2023, FanDuel will pay for CDI technology and services provided by United Tote to facilitate pari-mutuel wagering on FanDuel’s platforms in the United States, including FanDuel Sportsbook and TVG.

CDI will provide FanDuel wagering rights to horse racing content owned or controlled by CDI, including the Kentucky Derby, and will receive customary content fees when FanDuel accepts wagers on CDI-owned content.

FanDuel will also receive exclusive television rights to the racing content of all CDI thoroughbred racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack, once its existing non-Derby media rights deal expires in 2023. The agreement excludes certain specified racing content, including Kentucky Derby Week.