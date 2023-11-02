Wizard Games names Megan Easey as director of operations

Easey will lead the development and implementation of the company’s operational strategy.

US.- NeoGames subsidiary Wizard Games has appointed Megan Easey as its director of operations. Easey will lead the development and implementation of Wizard Games’ operational strategy to align it with overall business goals and objectives. She will seek to optimise operational processes with a focus on partnerships, compliance, data analysis and risk management. She has held roles at Videoslots, Betsson Group, and Betway.

Benedict McDonagh, managing director at Wizard Games, said: “It’s an honor to welcome Megan to the team as our new Director of Operations and I couldn’t think of anyone more well-suited to the role. With an extraordinary amount of experience under her belt and a genuine drive to take Wizard Games to the next level, we’re excited for Megan to get started and can’t wait to go from strength to strength with her under our wing.”

Easey commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining Wizard Games at such a pivotal time, as the company gears up for some exciting developments in 2024 and beyond. The team has been extremely welcoming, and I couldn’t be happier to be working alongside such fantastic, talented people. I’m ready to hit the ground running, and I’m excited to be a part of Wizard Games’ story!”

Earlier this year, Wizard Games appointed Benedict McDonagh as its new managing director. With 18 years of experience in the online gambling industry, McDonagh joined the company from Green Jade Group, the game development company he co-founded five years ago and at which he was CEO.

Wizard Games debuts with Atlantic Lottery in Canada

NeoGames subsidiary Wizard Games has made its debut with Atlantic Lottery (AL), going live for the first time in Atlantic Canada. Games such as Spirit of Mustang and Flamin’ 7’s are now available to AL customers through Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform. AL is owned by the four Atlantic provinces and returns 100 per cent of its profit to them.

Wizard Games debuted its content on Ontario’s new igaming market in April 2022. After gaining approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, Wizard delivered its portfolio to operators 888casino and BetMGM through its integration with the Pariplay Fusion igaming content aggregation platform.