Wizard Games debuts with Atlantic Lottery in Canada

Canada.- NeoGames subsidiary Wizard Games has made its debut with Atlantic Lottery (AL), going live for the first time in Atlantic Canada. Games such as Spirit of Mustang and Flamin’ 7’s are now available to AL customers through Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform.

AL is wned by the four Atlantic provinces and returns 100 per cent of its profit to them.

Wizard Games debuted its content on Ontario’s new igaming market in April 2022. After gaining approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, Wizard delivered its portfolio to operators 888casino and BetMGM through its integration with the Pariplay Fusion igaming content aggregation platform.

Michael MacKinnon, VP of product at Atlantic Lottery, said: “We’re delighted to have gone live with Wizard Games’ content offering players in the region an exciting array of forward-thinking, engaging titles to discover and enjoy. We look forward to providing a wealth of fantastic games to our customers and to a successful partnership with the studio.”

Benedict McDonagh, managing director at Wizard Games, added: “At Wizard Games, we strive to keep raising the bar and entertaining players across the world, so we’re happy to be able to provide our content to Atlantic Canadian players. We’ve already seen considerable success in North America and Canada, so we’re excited to see where this partnership leads.”

Shivan Patel, VP of North America at Pariplay, commented: “Canada is an important market for us, so we’re thrilled to have completed our integration with Atlantic Lottery. Our market-leading offerings of in-house content are sure to excite players in Atlantic Canada.”

Last year, Wizard Games signed an agreement with BetMGM to offer its content to players in New Jersey.