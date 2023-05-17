Wizard Games names Benedict McDonagh as managing director

McDonagh will join NeoGames subsidiary’s executive team.

US.- NeoGames subsidiary Wizard Games has appointed Benedict McDonagh as its new managing director. With 18 years of experience in the online gambling industry, McDonagh joins the company from Green Jade Group, the game development company he co-founded five years ago and at which he was CEO.

Previously, McDonagh worked at Mr Green, PokerStars, and Betfair, and now joins Wizard Games as part of the management team headed by Pariplay’s managing director, Adrian Bailey. As the latest senior hire, his appointment follows from those of Simon Jagdhar as director of game studio and Yoganand Aiyadurai as director of game technology.

Adrian Bailey, managing director at Pariplay, said: “Our studio division Wizard Games continues to make great strides in regulated markets all over the world and this progress is down to the quality of people we are able to bring into the business. Benedict’s vast industry experience will provide great benefits for Wizard Games and we believe he will be a superb addition to the team.”

Benedict McDonagh, managing director at Wizard Games, added: “Wizard Games has ambitions to make a major splash in regulated markets around the world and I’m delighted to get the chance to be a part of that story. I aim to use all the know-how I have accumulated in my career to take the studio to the next level, so that we can make a real impact with operators and players globally.”

In 2022, Wizard Games signed an agreement with BetMGM to offer its content to players in New Jersey. Wizard titles are now live on BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino through Pariplay’s Fusion platform. BetMGM players can access titles such as Dragons of the North, Spirit of Mustang, and Wolf Riches. Last year, the gaming company also debuted its content on Ontario’s igaming market, expanding its presence in North America.

After gaining approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, Wizard delivered its portfolio to operators 888casino and BetMGM through its integration with the Pariplay Fusion igaming content aggregation platform.