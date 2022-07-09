Wisconsin’s Lake of the Torches Casino upgrades CRM system

The casino has upgraded its system to SpotlightCRM v4.

Spotlight, the venue’s customer relationship management provider, will install the latest version of its system.

US.- Wisconsin’s Lake of the Torches Resort Casino is to upgrade its customer relationship management (CRM) system under a new agreement. Spotlight, the casino’s CRM provider, will install its latest system.

SpotlightCRM v4 offers various improvements, introducing a streamlined, configurable user interface, enhanced compliance features and “native mobile expansion.

Bill Guelcher, Lake of the Torches CEO, said: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Spotlight. Over the years, we have established strong relationships across both companies, and have consistently achieved our performance goals by integrating Spotlight into our daily business.”

Jeff Baldi, Spotlight’s CEO, added: “What an exciting and humbling honour to have a long-time partner reinvest in Spotlight. V4 represents our future and dedication to driving premier customer experiences, through elegant tech.”

Lake of the Torches Resort Casino recently selected Table Trac‘s Table Games Management System for its gaming floor. Table Trac provides the Wisconsin venue with a suite of table games management products to assist in driving revenue and player loyalty.

Located in Lac Du Flambeau, Lake of the Torches Casino offers blackjack tables and over 800 slot machines, plus an 8,500-square-foot convention centre. The venue is owned and operated by the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

