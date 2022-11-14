Wisconsin Potawatomi Carter Hotel Casino reopens after almost a year

The hotel had been closed for almost a year.

The hotel casino has renovated its rooms following a flood last December.

US.- The Potawatomi Carter Hotel Casino in Wabeno, Wisconsin, has reopened its doors after almost a year of closure due to a flood caused by a sprinkler system malfunction. The 30-year-old casino held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday and revealed its renovated hotel rooms.

Ned Daniels Jr., Forest County Potawatomi chairman, said: “At the end of the last year our hotel was hit with a challenging situation but through the community, the tribal people and casino leader support we are here today to celebrate.”

See also: Kenosha County residents support new Hard Rock Casino in Wisconsin

Leigh Redington, general manager, added: “Past guests who have not been here for a while are going to see the new rooms and the new renovation but we are also taking care of the casino floor as well. “We are making sure to make our upgrades and bring new slot machines and new gaming opportunities as well as starting to reopen some of our food and beverage outlets that were not open during the pandemic.”

The renovated hotel has 98 rooms featuring native American artwork throughout. None of the hotel’s employees were laid off during the period of closure.

See also: Wisconsin’s Potawatomi Hotel and Casino announces $100m renovation project