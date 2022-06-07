Amusnet Interactive for the first time at Peru Gaming Show

Amusnet Interactive is looking forward to the next edition of PGS which will take place on 15-16 June 2022 in Lima.

Press release.- The team is thrilled to join Peru Gaming Show for the first time on the 15-16 June 2022 in Lima, Peru. This is the first participation at PGS introducing its new brand Amusnet Interactive. The company is looking forward to meeting new partners and sharing exciting news for its games at stand 47А.

The provider’s portfolio is enriching with new captivating games, intriguing features and entertaining gameplay. Everyone attending can enjoy not only the classic casino games but the modern slots and the new titles from the Live Casino platform. Some of the products you can try on stand 47А are 20 Golden Coins, Diamond Plus, Fruity Time, Hot Deco, Orient Story and many more.

Ivo Georgiev, the Managing Director of Amusnet Interactive, commented: “We are proud to join for the first time Peru Gaming Show! Amusnet Interactive has a lot of new products and is eager to present them. Come to stand 47А to catch up with our team!”

