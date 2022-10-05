William Hill debuts “all-digital” retail betting shop concept

William Hill has launched a new digital betting shop with a trial in Leeds.

UK.- 888’s William Hill has opened the first in a series of planned “digital” betting shops, transforming a Leeds retail unit to offer a new digitised experience, which it says offers more eco-friendly paperless betting.

The trial betting shop features “integrated research tables” that allow customers to read digital versions of the Racing Post to access information on betting markets. It also has mobile phone charging stations.

The shop will test a real-time dashboard to monitor customer dwell times at peak periods and gantry cameras to obtain insights into which materials customers are engaging with so as to develop more popular broadcast content. There’s also a player safety area dubbed Own Your Game where players and staff can privately discuss safer gambling issues and support.

The launch on Saturday was attended by former England goalkeeper Nigel Martyn, Yorkshire and England cricketer Craig White and ex-Leeds Rhinos player Stevie Ward.

William Hill UK retail director Garry Fenton said: “We are presenting a brand new, player-centric betting shop environment that delivers a fun, immersive and digital experience, with innovation at its core.

“As well as offering our customers a wide range of cutting-edge digital features, we’ve also ensured that innovations in player safety have been key to this transformation. The relaunch in Leeds was a huge success and we look forward to bringing the same experience to other William Hill betting shops around the UK soon.”

Ben McCann, head of marketing for retail and omni, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer our customers in Leeds such an innovative and exciting digital-focused shop.

“Being able to utilise the new digital features on offer will make for a far more enjoyable betting experience, and one that will appeal greatly to our existing customers while also helping to attract a new audience in the process.”

In July, William Hill sealed a sponsorship deal with the 2022 Racing League to become the official betting partner for the horseracing competition.

Meanwhile, 888 announced its new leadership team following its acquisition of William Hill’s European assets. Itai Pazner will remain chief executive with Yariv Dafna as group CFO. They will lead a new C-level team comprising a mix of 888 and William Hill executives. Vaughn Lewis, who joined 888 from Flutter Entertainment last year, will lead international growth initiatives as chief strategy officer.