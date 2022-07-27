William Hill named official betting partner for 2022 Racing League

Meanwhile, Betfred will continue to sponsor the Professional Darts Corporation.

UK.- William Hill has sealed a sponsorship deal with the 2022 Racing League. The brand, which is now owned by 888 Holdings outside of the US, will be the official betting partner for the horseracing competition.

The competition will see racehorse trainers and jockeys from seven regions of Great Britain and Ireland compete across six fixtures, starting with a meeting at Doncaster on August 6. Teams will earn points for their finishing positions in each race, and there will be prizes for the team and jockey that accumulates the most points. More than £2m in prize money to be awarded across the 42 races.

William Hill’s director for media, sponsorship and UK creative, Liam McKee, said: “The innovative and unique concept of Racing League has always appealed to us at William Hill and, with the planned changes to the 2022 format, we’re really excited to be involved in Racing League once again.

“We’re looking forward to seeing who will win the race to the top and be crowned the 2022 Champions.”

Racing League chief executive Jeremy Wray added: “We took in a huge amount of feedback following the inaugural running of Racing League in 2021, and have been keen to add a number of innovations into this year’s competition.

“William Hill are, of course, well-known and long-time supporters of racing in this country, and we are delighted to welcome them back to Racing League. We look forward to working together in promoting both their brand, as well as our competition to racing fans and their customer base alike.”

Earlier this month, 888 announced its new leadership team following its acquisition of William Hill’s European assets. Itai Pazner will remain chief executive with Yariv Dafna as group CFO. They will lead a new C-level team comprising a mix of 888 and William Hill executives. Vaughn Lewis, who joined 888 from Flutter Entertainment last year, will lead international growth initiatives as chief strategy officer.

In other sponsorship news, Betfred has signed a three-year extension to its partnership with the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC). It will remain title sponsor of the World Matchplay until the end of 2025 and will also continue to support Women’s World Matchplay, which made its debut this year.

Betfred has sponsored the PDC’s World Matchplay summer event since 2019. The bookmaker has also donated more than £35,000 to charity following a recent PDC event.

Fred Done said: ‘Our sponsorship of the Betfred World Matchplay has been a brilliant success for the past four years and I’m delighted that we’ll be working with the PDC until at least 2025. The Betfred World Matchplay is one of my favourite sporting events each year and the 2022 event has been a wonderful championship.”

PDC chief executive Matt Porter added: “Betfred have enjoyed huge exposure over the past four years with their sponsorship of the World Matchplay and we’re delighted to continue to work with them for at least the next three years.”