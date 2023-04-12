Why choose an online live dealer casino over land-based and RNG casinos?

Are you a casino fan looking for the ultimate gaming experience? Perhaps you’ve heard of live dealer casinos and are curious about what sets them apart from traditional land-based gambling and online casino games. In this post written by Lucky Streak Live, they explore the key differences between them, helping you decide which option is right for you.

Perhaps you’ve heard of live dealer casinos and are curious about what sets them apart from other types of casino gaming.

From the convenience of playing from your own home to the thrill of interacting with a real-life dealer, there are plenty of reasons why more and more players are making the switch to online casinos.

What’s more, you can take your pick from a wide range of games, including everything from blackjack and roulette to poker and baccarat.

In this post, we’ll explore the key differences between online live dealer and random number generator (RNG) casinos, and land-based gambling, helping you decide which option is right for you!

How big is the online gambling market?

The global online gambling industry was worth $61.5bn in 2021, and is forecast to be worth $114.4bn in 2028, an increase of 86%, as reported by Statista.

According to H2 Gambling Capital (H2GC), the largest online gambling markets were the UK with $12.5bn in revenues in 2021, with US $11.0bn, Australia $6.5bn, Italy $4.5bn and France $3.8bn.

Growing access to the internet, increasing mobile phone ownership, and legalization of gambling in more countries are major factors in the growth of online gambling.

In addition, developments in AR and VR, the growth of social casinos, the development of new games and game variants, and the increase in cryptocurrency-enabled live casinos are driving growth in online casino volumes.

How do live dealer casinos work?

In a live dealer casino, players can interact with the human dealer or Games Presenters via a video stream. The dealers manage the game in real-time from a purpose-built studio – such as LuckyStreak’s hi-tech studio in Riga – and the game is streamed directly to the player’s computer or mobile. This gives players the feeling of being in a real casino, but without having to leave their homes.

Players bet on the games by selecting their chips and their bets via a graphical user interface that is displayed over the live streaming video. They can also look at their play stats, review previous hands and rounds, access the lobby to easily choose different games and tables, chat with the dealer and other players, and ask for help at any time.

Players can choose from a variety of popular casino games like live dealer blackjack, online casino roulette and live baccarat online, as well as other games like Andar Bahar, Sic Bo and Three Card Poker.

The main advantage of playing at a live dealer casino is that it offers a more authentic and interactive gambling experience than playing at an RNG online casino.

Are live dealer casinos better than traditional online RNG casino games?

When it comes to online gambling, one of the most popular innovations is the live dealer casino. A live dealer casino allows gamblers to play their favourite casino games via an online live video feed with a real human dealer.

This is a step up from the more traditional online casinos that use random number generators (RNG) and animated sequences to determine game outcomes.

For starters, live dealer games offer a level of realism that is unmatched by any other type of online gambling experience. If you’ve ever played blackjack, roulette or baccarat in a land-based casino, you’ll know how exciting it can be to watch the action unfold in front of you.

There are several benefits of playing at a live dealer casino versus an online RNG casino.

First, it offers a more authentic gambling experience that is closer to what you would find in a land-based casino

Secondly, it gives you the opportunity to interact with the dealer and other players, which can make the game more fun and social

Thirdly, because you can see the cards being dealt and the roulette wheel being spun in front of you, and the chat at the table in real time, you can feel more assured that you are playing a legitimate and honest casino game



If you’re looking for a more immersive and realistic gambling experience from an online casino, then a live dealer casino is definitely where you should be playing.

What is the difference between land-based casinos and online casinos?

Land-based gambling venues have been around for centuries, while online gambling is a relatively new phenomenon. There are several key differences between these two types of gambling experiences, which are worth considering before deciding which one is right for you.

For starters, land-based casinos are real physical venues that you need to travel to, While online casinos can be played from anyway – nowadays online mobile live dealer casino play is commonplace!

You might also want to experience the realism of a live dealer game but feel more comfortable with a little privacy rather than playing in a public environment. It doesn’t stop you from chatting with the dealer and the other players.

You’ll also find that online casino software providers offer a wider range and variations of games to choose from, including online slots, bingo and poker, as well as sports betting, than a typical land-based casino setting. You might also find lower betting limits.

This means that you’re sure to find a game that suits your taste and budget.

In addition, the bonuses and promotions offered by online live dealer casinos can be more generous than those offered by land-based casinos. This means that you can really boost your bankroll when playing at a live dealer casino.

Finally, licensed live dealer casinos typically offer a high level of customer service that can be accessible in a number of ways, often instantly.

So if you’re looking for a truly immersive experience, online live dealer casinos are the way to go – you’ll feel like you’re right in the action, even if you’re playing from the comfort of your own home!

What features are offered by LuckyStreak’s live dealer casino software?

When you play LuckyStreak’s live dealer casino games, you get access to features that make it a truly engaging and entertaining playing experience:

Highly trained, expert and friendly Game Presenters who welcome you by name and deal with the games as they should be

who welcome you by name and deal with the games as they should be Access to a range of features at the click of a mouse or touch of a finger, such as camera angles, game statistics, help, chat and emojis!

at the click of a mouse or touch of a finger, such as camera angles, game statistics, help, chat and emojis! Multiple tables and betting limits that allow you to tailor your play to your preferences

that allow you to tailor your play to your preferences Easy lobby access means you can check out the other games and move between them

means you can check out the other games and move between them Choose your language from over 10 available

from over 10 available 1080p HD streaming for the highest-quality video

for the highest-quality video On your mobile phone , choose to play blackjack in landscape or portrait mode for ease and comfort

, choose to play blackjack in landscape or portrait mode for ease and comfort Earn points and climb the leaderboards when you play games and tournaments and win cash and prizes

when you play games and tournaments and win cash and prizes You can even play at roulette tables in real-life casinos with land-based casino streaming from Portomasso and Oracle casinos in Malta



LuckyStreak’s live dealer software is an important innovation in the world of online gambling, and it is sure to revolutionize the way that casino players enjoy their favourite games.

What can we expect in the future from live dealer software online?

The future of live online casinos is looking very bright. With the advances in technology, there are many opportunities for live online casinos to improve their services and offerings. Here are some things you can expect to see in the future for live online casinos:

More immersive and realistic experience : the graphics and overall experience of live online casinos will continue to improve, making it more and more realistic. This will make it even more enjoyable for players as they will feel like they are really in a casino setting

: the graphics and overall experience of live online casinos will continue to improve, making it more and more realistic. This will make it even more enjoyable for players as they will feel like they are really in a casino setting More games and variations : there will be a wider variety of games offered by live online casinos, including new variations of existing games. This will give players more options to choose from and keep them coming back for more

: there will be a wider variety of games offered by live online casinos, including new variations of existing games. This will give players more options to choose from and keep them coming back for more Higher quality video streaming : as technology advances and access to high bandwidth internet increases, so will the standard and quality of live dealer casino streams, providing sharper video images and making playing even more of a pleasure

: as technology advances and access to high bandwidth internet increases, so will the standard and quality of live dealer casino streams, providing sharper video images and making playing even more of a pleasure More features and functionality : the gaming experience is much more engaging and immersive with live dealer casino games, and adding new gameplay options and features will make playing live casinos even more enjoyable as players will have options to play the game their way

: the gaming experience is much more engaging and immersive with live dealer casino games, and adding new gameplay options and features will make playing live casinos even more enjoyable as players will have options to play the game their way More customization : adding currencies and new languages, and making changes to the playing interface such as camera angles, colours and layouts will enable players to have a more bespoke experience, meeting their own individual needs

: adding currencies and new languages, and making changes to the playing interface such as camera angles, colours and layouts will enable players to have a more bespoke experience, meeting their own individual needs Better bonuses and promotions : live online casinos will offer even better bonuses and promotions in order to attract and retain players. These could include cashback offers, free spins, and reload bonuses

: live online casinos will offer even better bonuses and promotions in order to attract and retain players. These could include cashback offers, free spins, and reload bonuses Improved customer service : customer service is crucial for any business, and live online casinos are no exception. You can expect to see a higher level of customer service in the future, with quicker responses and more helpful staff

: customer service is crucial for any business, and live online casinos are no exception. You can expect to see a higher level of customer service in the future, with quicker responses and more helpful staff More privacy: online live dealer casinos can offer private tables to players if you want to play along for example. Players can also choose their betting limits, how often the shoe is changed, the language of the dealer and even select their favourite dealer for their table

Introducing the concept of land-based casino streaming online

In the past, if you wanted to gamble at a casino, you had to go there in person. This meant making a trip to Las Vegas or Atlantic City or finding a local casino. Now, with live dealer casinos, you can gamble from the comfort of your own home.

Live land-based streaming is a feature that allows players to play the game as it’s happening in real-time, in a real casino.

LuckyStreak’s land-based streaming from the Portomaso and Oracle casinos in Malta is one of few opportunities to do just this.

Many online casinos have started to offer live dealer casino games in recent years, as the technology has become more sophisticated. This means that players can now enjoy the same kind of experience they would get in a land-based casino, without having to leave their homes.

LuckyStreak’s land-based streaming service, Lucky Landbased, allows land-based casinos to stream their real games to an online audience, and players to take a virtual step into a real land-based casino and play the same games as the casino’s customers, from the comfort of their home or mobile phone.

Conclusion

We hope this article has helped to paint a clear picture of the differences between live dealer casinos and land-based gambling. Both provide entertainment, but both also come with their own unique set of pros and cons. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference as to which one you choose; just be sure that whichever option you decide on is one that suits your needs and budget best. Good luck!