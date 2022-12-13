Roulette is one of the most popular casino games in the world, and it’s also one of the best-recognized among those that don’t gamble. Roulette table odds differ depending on each individual session, but you have more control than you think when it comes to achieving a payout.

When looking at how to play roulette, it’s also worth considering where in the world – both in the US and further afield – you can play it. And if you’re looking for the answers to both of these, good news: You’ve come to the right place.

In this article, you’ll find out everything you need to know about roulette odds and playing the game. You’ll also discover where you can play it, along with some strategies you might want to implement.

What Are the Roulette Odds for Different Numbers?

Roulette table odds vary depending on the numbers you choose, and some bets are more likely to land than others. Of course, it’s difficult to predict this as things often don’t go to plan – but generally speaking, you might achieve more success if you head toward the center of the board.

Many people suggest that 7 and 17 are two of the most common numbers to hit on the roulette table. You might also achieve success going with numbers in the high twenties.

It can be a little trickier to bet with numbers more at the front or the end, but it’s also worth remembering that you can sometimes hit bigger wins if you bet on these. So, it’s a fine balancing act to consider.

What Are the Best Roulette Bets?

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all rule when it comes to roulette betting. However, you can increase your chances of winning by adopting a couple of practices. Many people use the Fibonacci bet, for example, and we’ll discuss that in more detail later.

You might also want to think about outside bets, which is where you focus on the corners if you’re playing with a roulette table. These might not have the biggest chance of winning, but you could receive a bigger payout if you get lucky.

When it comes to finding the best roulette table odds, many players also think about betting on either red or black numbers. If you guess correctly, you’ll receive a payout. This seems simple, but you also have to factor in the non-red or black numbers; the presence of these makes it quite challenging.

How to Find the Best Odds in Roulette

When looking for the best odds in roulette, it will largely depend on the luck of the draw. You can find multiple places to play roulette online, and you’ll typically get a return to player (RTP) rate of just under 99% if you play French roulette.

European roulette, on the other hand, typically returns just over 97% of the time if you play online. You’ll find a wide variety of places to play roulette online, and your choices will vary depending on your jurisdiction.

Your strategy, as mentioned before, will also play a role though. If you pick safer bets, you might receive some money – but there’s still no guarantee that you win. So, it’s worth thinking carefully about your objectives.

How to Give Yourself the Best Chance of Winning in Roulette

Now that you know a bit more about roulette table odds, let’s look in some more detail at how you can give yourself a better chance of winning in roulette. Below, you’ll find a selection of things to consider implementing.

Practice On Your Own First

Playing roulette in real life is fun, but it can also feel quite daunting if you’ve never played before. Prior to putting yourself in the firing line, you might want to practice playing on your own and seeing whether that helps you acclimatize to everything.

You will find numerous places to play roulette online if you want to use real money. But at the same time, you can also play free versions of the game if you’re not yet ready to play with cash.

Once you feel a little more comfortable, you can start to practice around the table in real-life casinos.

Set a Clear Budget

Roulette is an exhilarating game, and you’ll want to ensure that you don’t spend more than you can afford. That’s a precedent you should apply to all other forms of gambling, too. If you want to maximize your fun, going in expecting to win is a bad idea – and you should know when to stop.

Your budget is subjective to however much you can afford. You should also set this limit before you begin playing, regardless of whether that’s online or offline.

Consider Trying the Fibonacci Bet

The Fibonacci bet is one of the most popular kinds of roulette betting, and it’s also one of the easiest to understand. It basically means that you add the previous numbers together; for example, 1+2 is 3.

When using the Fibonacci bet, the idea is that you raise the stakes every time you lose. It’s something that you’ll see people use in sports betting and other kinds of casino games as well.

Of course, there are risks with adopting this approach. But at the same time, you can potentially get yourself a bigger payout by using it correctly.

Diversify Your Bets

Many people often find that they have a favorite betting strategy for roulette, and you will likely do the same. Over time, it’s possible that you’ll start using this more frequently than some of your other possible alternatives.

It’s fine to have your preferred bets, but you shouldn’t stick to those religiously. The reality is that, when playing roulette, you will find yourself thrust into all kinds of scenarios. As a result, you need to find ways to adapt to this.

Try to learn two or three different bets when you begin playing roulette. That way, you’ll find it much easier to navigate your way out of trickier situations.

Where Is Roulette Legal to Play?

Now that you know a bit more about roulette, we figured that now is a good time to start looking at where you can play the game. In the sections below, you’ll find a list of jurisdictions where roulette is permitted.

Nevada

Let’s be honest: We were only going to start with one place. Nevada is the go-to state for casino gambling in the US, and you will find plenty of places in Las Vegas that offer roulette tables.

Many of the best places to play roulette are on the Las Vegas Strip, but you can also find other casinos elsewhere in the city. It’s worth noting that while the land-based casino industry is thriving, online casinos are not legal at the time of writing.

Louisiana

Louisiana is another state where casinos are legal. One interesting quirk, however, is that certain parishes legalized gambling – whereas others have not. Nonetheless, you’ll find plenty of places to play roulette in the state.

New Orleans is one of the parishes with land-based casinos, and you’ll find plenty to choose from. So, it’s easy to find something that fits your vibe.

Note that, like in Nevada, online casino games are not currently legal in the Bayou State.

New Jersey

New Jersey has a well-developed gambling industry, and Atlantic City is a hotspot for people looking to play casino games at land-based venues. You’ll find numerous casinos in this part of the state, and the opportunities to play roulette are similarly plentiful.

Online casino games are not legal in New Jersey, but you can bet on sports from your smartphone or computer.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is another state with a thriving gambling sector, and it performs well above what you might expect in this respect. You will find dozens of casinos throughout the state, and the opportunities to play roulette are wide and varied.

Casinos in Pennsylvania have several other games on offer, too, including slots and various other table games. Unlike the other states previously mentioned, online casinos are also legal in the state – and you will find plenty of operators offering roulette as one of their games in their catalogs.

The UK

The UK has arguably Europe’s best-developed gambling market. You will find plenty of casinos in London, along with others in major cities throughout the country. Roulette isn’t too difficult to find, and unlike many US states, the legal age for gambling in Britain is 18.

Besides the different offline casino gaming options, you will also find a wide selection of online casinos. Roulette is offered at many of these.

Roulette: Trickier Than It Looks

Roulette table odds will vary depending on the type of roulette you play, and other factors also come into play. While strategy is involved, it’s often easier to learn and play than a lot of other table games – such as poker.

When playing roulette, you’ll need to rely on luck – but you also have a lot of control over whether you get a payout. If you’re smart with your strategies, you can benefit significantly over time.

You will find plenty of places to play offline, and casinos are legal in multiple US states. Online roulette is harder to find, but you’ll find some places where this is permitted – both in the US and further afield.