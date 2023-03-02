Roulette is one of the most popular casino games, and you’ll find the game in casinos around the world. On top of that, many operators offer the game online in jurisdictions where it’s legal. Unlike many card games, roulette is relatively easy to learn – but that doesn’t mean that it’s easy to win.

To maximize your chances of winning at roulette, understanding the game is a good idea. Moreover, you should think carefully about which bets are more likely to win. And if you’re looking for more information on both of those, you’re in the right place.

This article will talk about how many numbers are on a roulette wheel, along with how you can win. We’ll talk about how to play American roulette, too, plus much more.

How to Win on Roulette Table?

To win at roulette, you’ll need to land the numbers that you bet on each round. That sounds simple, but getting things right can be a lot trickier in practice. Below, you’ll find a selection of tips that’ll help you increase your chances of winning.

Don’t Always Bet on the Same Numbers

In any table game, you might find it tempting to stick to what you’re most familiar with – especially if you’ve found some success with that in the past. However, that’s not always the smartest idea. Different situations will arise, and you’ll need to adapt accordingly if you want to win.

Try diversifying the numbers that you bet on. For example, you might choose low numbers for one bet and higher ones for the next. And in following bets, you may wish to pick more of a varied selection.

Follow the game’s patterns to see how things have gone in previous rounds. Once you’ve got a better idea, you can make a better judgment.

Have a Clear Strategy for How Much You’ll Bet

Roulette is one of the most enjoyable table games, and you’ll probably find it particularly exhilarating for your first few times playing it. But if you aren’t careful, problems can arise later down the line. Some players might fall into the trap of chasing losses and trying to win bigger, which – needless to say – can both cause huge problems.

Before you go into any game of roulette, know exactly how much you’re willing to bet. You should know what your budget is for the entire game, and understanding how much you’d like to wager each round is also a good idea. Try to ensure that your ego and emotions override logical thinking.

Play for Free Beforehand

Roulette is a great way to pit your wits against the dealer, and you’ll probably want to wager with real money at some point. Once you’ve made that decision, you can do so at plenty of casinos – both in real life and online. However, jumping straight in might not be the smartest idea.

Playing for free beforehand is a smart option for getting used to the basics of actually playing the game. You will find numerous places to try roulette for free online, and these span multiple types of game. Some operators will also offer free versions of roulette on their websites, so you can jump straight into a paid version when you’re ready.

Don’t Overthink Your Bets

Roulette, like many table games, requires you to think in a logical and rational manner. And before placing your bets, it’s definitely worth taking a couple of seconds to think about what your next move will be.

However, many people fall into the trap of thinking too much about each bet. Doing so adds unnecessary pressure, and it’s also counterproductive; in many instances, you’ll find that you make a worse decision than would otherwise have been the case.

Generally speaking, you’re better off making a decision and sticking to it. If you don’t succeed, you can take the lesson on board and improve next time.

Don’t Feel the Need to Go Big

Some players win big in roulette, but it’s important to remember that these are usually the exception. Most roulette players don’t win anything, and others will win very little. You might think that going for the long odds is a good idea because of the potential payoff, but they’re long odds for a reason.

Sure, you can add a couple of more unrealistic bets into your strategy here and then. However, you don’t have to go big all the time – and doing so will likely drain your funds quicker than adopting a slower approach.

Instead, look and see where you might be able to win – but something that won’t return the lowest options. Consistency is a good idea if you’re trying to win on roulette in the long run.

Choose the Right Roulette Table

In roulette, you’ll find three table layouts. Each of them differs, and you’ll probably find that you’re better suited to some than you are to others. The three types of roulette wheels and tables are:

American

French

European

You will often find each of these tables at the casinos you visit. And if you prefer to gamble online instead, many websites offer a varied number of these.

In your beginner days as a roulette player, it’s worth trying each of them to see which you like – and decide on those that you’re not a fan of. Once you’ve got a decent level of experience, you can choose whichever you feel the most comfortable with.

Learn Multiple Strategies

When playing roulette, it’s a good idea to start by getting good at one strategy. But over time, you should avoid pigeonholing yourself. If you remain a one-trick pony, you’ll find it difficult to adapt if things don’t go exactly how you want them to – and you’re unlikely to win anything.

As you learn more about roulette, it’s worth adding a couple of strategies you can bring to your games when necessary. There are plenty of ways to win at roulette, and you’ll find several resources that make it easy for you to decide which strategies are your best options.

You can always test any new strategies out in free games if you’d like to see how they perform. Once you’ve gotten familiar with them, you can hop into a game that requires you to wager money.

What Number Hits the Most in Roulette?

The most frequent numbers in roulette will differ slightly depending on the type of game that you play. However, the most common ones are usually from across the board – rather than being located in a particular part of the wheel.

You can expect 23 and 24 to be two of the most frequent numbers in roulette. Meanwhile, 17 and 7 are also often landed on.

While knowing the most common numbers is a good idea, we should also look at those that aren’t so frequent. 34 is one of the least likely numbers to land in roulette, and so are 3 and 13. 6 is another number that you’re not likely to end up with in roulette, though of course, it’s worth remembering that you might sometimes land on these in a game.

What Is a Roulette Table?

A roulette table is different from the wheel. The layouts are different depending on whether you play European, French, or American roulette. When you play the game, you will notice that some of the numbers are red, and others are black; these pay evenly.

You’ll also notice that some numbers are in green and other colors. Betting wins will vary depending on where on the table you bet. Across the table, numbers range between 0 and 36.

The roulette table is a complement to the wheel. You place your bet on the table, and the dealer will roll the wheel to see whether you won or not.

In addition to the three that we’ve mentioned, some casinos add their own twists on roulette tables.

How to Play American Roulette Wheel?

If you’re a beginner, you might want to start with American roulette. It’s easier to understand than the other two versions, but how you win is exactly the same. As is the case with European and French roulette, you must land the numbers you bet on.

One thing worth noting with American roulette is that the house edge is almost always 5.26%. The only exception is a five-number bet.

You can choose numerous strategies to win with American house roulette. For example, you may decide to bet on a single number.

Conclusions

Roulette is one of the most enjoyable table games you can play, and it’s popular in countries throughout the world. You’ll find it in numerous US casinos, along with others in Europe and further afield. If you’d rather play roulette online, you’ve also got the option to do that.

In addition to being fun, roulette is also pretty easy to learn. But in your early stages of playing the game, you might find it a little difficult to get to grips with. Fortunately, if you’re willing to learn, you shouldn’t take too long to at least understand the basics.

Now that you’ve read this guide, you should know how many numbers are on a roulette wheel. On top of that, you should better understand how to increase your chances of winning.

