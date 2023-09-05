Whitman Gaming and FanDuel open sportsbook in Maryland

It’s the 12th retail sportsbook to open in Maryland.

US.- The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has issued a sports wagering facility licence to Whitman Gaming and operator partner FanDuel for a retail sportsbook at Sports & Social in North Bethesda. It’s the 12th retail sportsbook location to open in Maryland.

Controlled demonstrations were completed on August 29 and August 31. Customers participated in live wagering as Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensured that the sportsbook complied with procedures and that its systems functioned properly.

In July, Maryland’s 10 retail and eleven mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $247.4m, according to figures released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The mobile handle accounted for 96 per cent of the total at $237.5m. Last week, Canton Gaming and operator partner Parx Interactive Maryland opened a betPARX sportsbook at the Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille in Canton, Baltimore City.

Maryland gaming generates $1.59bn for fiscal year 2023

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency has reported $1.59bn in contributions to the state in fiscal year 2023 from lottery ticket sales, the state’s six casinos, sports betting and daily fantasy sports.

From July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, the combined contribution to the state included $848.1m from casinos, $714.3m from Lottery, $25.3m from sports wagering and $1.2m from daily fantasy sports. Lottery sales were $2.764bn, up 3.8 per cent, with profit returned to the state hitting $714.3m, up 6 per cent.