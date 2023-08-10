Maryland sports wagering handle totals $247.4m in July

The mobile handle accounted for 96 per cent of the total.

US.- Maryland’s 10 retail and eleven mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $247.4m in July, according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The mobile handle accounted for 96 per cent of the total at $237.5m.

The state’s sportsbooks paid $3.3m in contributions to the state. Each sportsbook contributes 15 per cent of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programmes.

Mobile wagering delivered $3m in contributions in July, while retail sportsbooks contributed $231,369. The total taxable win for the month was $22m. Retail sports betting contributed $1.5 while online sports betting generated $20.5m.

Since the inception of sports wagering in Maryland in December 2021, the cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund has reached $31.4m, while cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund have reached $2.3m.

The state’s sports wagering market added a new mobile licensee during July as Crab Sports and its operator partner iGaming Cloud launched on July 13 as the state’s 11th mobile sportsbook. This week, the betPARX mobile platform joined the market after a successful controlled demonstration on August 8 by Greenmount Station and its operator partner Parx Interactive.

Maryland casinos in July

Maryland’s six casinos generated $174.3m in gaming revenue in July, down 4 per cent compared to July 2022 but up 6.4 per cent monthly compared to June of this year. July was the third most-successful month of the year for Maryland casinos in terms of revenue after March and April.

Among the state’s six casinos, MGM National Harbor was the top revenue generator, with $72.2m. It was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $62.7m. Horseshoe Casino reported $16m, Ocean Downs Casino $10.1m, Hollywood Casino $7.5m and Rocky Gap Casino $5.8m. Live! Casino was the only facility to report a year-on-year revenue increase for July.