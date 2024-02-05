White Label Casinos partners with The Mill Adventure to deliver a fully bespoke platform offering 

WLC clients will be able to benefit from the platform’s vast arsenal of tools and capabilities.

Press release.- White Label Casinos (WLC) has partnered with The Mill Adventure. Based in Malta, The Mill Adventure offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive igaming platforms featuring unique in-house features and tools, streamlined compliance management, real-time data access, a diverse portfolio of games and payment solutions from leading providers, and more.

As a result of this new partnership WLC clients will benefit from the platform’s vast arsenal of tools and capabilities, offering them far greater choice, flexibility, and the opportunity to scale dynamically by tailoring solutions that best suit their needs.

With The Mill Adventure’s platform operators can leverage features designed to ensure efficiency in igaming operations while boosting player acquisition, engagement, and retention. These features include SmartLobbies, the industry’s first AI-driven, fully-automated casino lobby management solution, and promotional tools such as a loyalty shop, achievement levels, tournaments, and bonus system.

Phil Pearson, CEO of White Label Casinos, said: “The Mill Adventure’s platform is one of the most flexible and complete end-to-end platform providers for online gaming, and we are thrilled to announce them as our latest partner to kick-start the year.”

He also stated: “We are continuing to cement our position as the market leader in White Label Casinos, providing a flexible and even better casino experience than ever before. With ICE just around the corner, we look forward to offering more options, more flexibility, and more premium casinos across our portfolio in 2024 and beyond.”

Sandra Bortolo, director of technical projects at White Label Casinos, added: “We are delighted to be adding The Mill Adventure into our portfolio. This will significantly increase the flexibility and choice for our clients.”

Bjørnar Heggernes, commercial director at The Mill Adventure, said: “Right from the start, our goal has been to promote efficiency in igaming, from operational automation in running a casino to engaging players using a feature-rich toolset to deliver a more unique experience. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with White Label Casinos, as, like them, we believe that building a competitive casino brand shouldn’t be complicated when you have the right platform.”