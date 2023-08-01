The Mill Adventure awarded new Swedish B2B licence

The application process for the new licences has just opened for B2B suppliers on the 1st of March 2023.

The new Swedish B2B licence joins The Mill Adventure’s current ones in Germany, Georgia, the Netherlands, Romania, and Malta,

Press release.- The Mill Adventure secured the new B2B licence required by the Swedish Gambling Authority (SGA), enabling the company to continue supplying its igaming platform to licenced operators in Sweden.

The application process for the new licences — strengthening SGA’s efforts to combat illegal gambling and increase the protection of the industry and its consumers — has just opened for B2B suppliers on the 1st of March 2023. Acquiring the new licence not only further solidifies The Mill Adventure’s competitive edge in regulatory compliance, but significantly boosts its influence across igaming’s most dynamic markets.

Bjørnar Heggernes, commercial director at The Mill Adventure, said, “As more markets move towards increased regulations, we take pride in our team’s compliance expertise and our platform’s adaptability to ever-evolving laws and requirements across jurisdictions.”

See also: The Mill Adventure Secures Hotel Giant Ambassadori as B2B Partner in Georgia

“We already have a strong presence in Sweden. This new licence, together with our in-depth experience in the market, opens up bigger opportunities for us to help enrich the Swedish igaming landscape, as well as step up our strategies for growth there” he added.

The new Swedish B2B licence joins The Mill Adventure’s current licences and platform certifications in highly-competitive igaming markets such as Germany, Georgia, the Netherlands, Romania, and Malta, with further market entries set to follow.