The Mill Adventure Secures Hotel Giant Ambassadori as B2B Partner in Georgia

Following the recent approval of its certification for Georgia, iGaming platform provider The Mill Adventure announces its partnership with the 5-star hotel chain, Ambassadori.

Press release.- One of the country’s top players in the hospitality industry, Ambassadori’s name is synonymous with luxury and entertainment. The Ambassadori Group owns and operates a VIP casino in their hotel in Tbilisi, with two new casinos rising in their hotel in Batumi and their golf resort in Kachreti. But the group is not only building an impressive portfolio of land-based casinos — they are branching out into the igaming landscape with the launch of their own online casino, ambassadoribet.com.

Providing them with the platform and technology for this venture is The Mill Adventure, known for pioneering innovations such as SmartLobbies, a fully automated casino lobby management solution powered by AI, and Betpool, a feature that lets players pool their funds, play casino or bet on sports together, and livestream their sessions.

Manuchar Managadze, Director at Ambassadoribet, commented: “A world-class experience is the hallmark of Ambassadori Casino. We started this ambitious project in the online gambling space with the goal of replicating that, and at the same time, delivering fresh, innovative betting and entertainment products to Georgian players.

“We needed a partner who could help us achieve this challenging goal, so we teamed up with The Mill Adventure team precisely for their high standards of innovation, flexibility, and functionality. We had an extremely fruitful collaboration on this project and are confident in the quality and value that Ambassadoribet will contribute to the Georgian igaming market.”

On top of being the first to showcase The Mill Adventure’s AI-powered, personalized casino lobby in the market, Ambassadoribet is slated to launch with an exciting proposition for Georgian players to “Become an Ambassador.” In this VIP program, players will take on a 12-step achievement chain and get rewarded for successfully reaching each level.

Ambassadoribet is also set to introduce Betpool at a later time, giving local players the chance to experience the thrill of betting as a group and interacting with other players, as well as an innovative way for casino streamers to engage their followers, grow their community, and promote their favourite games.

With The Mill Adventure at the helm of their online casino platform, Ambassadoribet gets access to comprehensive features including automated solutions for casino management and player journeys, tournament tool, automated withdrawals, fraud and risk management, in-house promotional tools, in-depth business intelligence tools, KYC, and AI-driven Responsible Gaming, as well as 5,000+ games, 70+ game studios, and 50+ payment solutions that the platform currently supports.

Dario Arruda, CEO at The Mill Adventure said, “It is an honour for us to be entrusted with such a significant business move for the Ambassadori Group. Our new partner’s ambition to fulfil the market gap for a more diverse iGaming experience for local players resonates with why and how we develop our platform and features. With their expertise in the casino industry and our market-leading platform, we’re confident that Ambassadoribet will be at the forefront of Georgia’s iGaming scene very soon.”