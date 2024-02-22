Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $477.1m in January

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue increased 2.7 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $477m in January That’s a 2.7 per cent increase compared to January 2023. Retail slots revenue was $179.5m, while retail table games was $72.6m.

The PGCB reported a sports betting handle of $858.1m: $808m came from online operators and $49.9m from retail facilities. Gross gaming revenue from sports wagering was $97.7m. Tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $195.2m.

See also: Pennsylvania Super Bowl bets decrease 15% year-on-year