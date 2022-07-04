BetMGM partners with Tom Joyner Foundation for student support

The partnership will offer students the chance to network with executives.

US.- BetMGM has partnered with the Tom Joyner Foundation, which provides scholarship distribution and fundraising for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), to run a series of executive events. Students will be able to network with the company’s executives and learn about the recruitment process in preparation for career opportunities after graduation.

The Tom Joyner Foundation’s programme will consist of executive-student panels, professional resume critiques, and job interview preparation. It will focus on roles in HR, finance, legal, marketing, and product design. Founded in 1998, the foundation’s mission is to help students with scholarships, endowments, and capacity-building enhancements.

Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM, said: “We’re proud to partner with The Tom Joyner Foundation in working with HBCU students to help them identify pathways to successful careers. Our goal at BetMGM is to promote equitable candidate experiences and an inclusive working environment.”

Tom Joyner, founder of The Tom Joyner Foundation, added: “Our goal has been to keep students in school, and it is critical that we ensure their success after graduation through phenomenal partnerships with organizations such as BetMGM.”

