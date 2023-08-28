West Bromwich Albion debuts Mr Vegas as back-of-shirt sponsor

The Malta-based gambling operator has signed a deal to become Albion’s casino partner for the new season.

UK.- EFL Championship team West Bromwich Albion played Middlesbrough on Saturday with a new back-of-shirt sponsor: Malta-based Mr Vegas. The online casino operator has signed on as the team’s ‘Official Casino Partner’ for the 2023/24 season. Its logo appeared on the backs of the team’s shirts for the first time at The Hawthorns.

Mr Vegas deputy CEO Ulle Skottling said: “We are delighted to showcase our product, which boasts the largest number of games available in the UK, in one of the most popular football leagues in the world.

“By partnering with Albion, we are working with a team who have aspirations of playing in the Premier League again and I hope we can go on an unforgettable journey together.”

Albion head of commercial Tomasz Chadwick said: “Mr Vegas is a new and exciting brand, and we are delighted they have chosen to sponsor the club. They are an ambitious company, and we very much look forward to a positive partnership which I am sure will be beneficial to both parties.

“It is incredibly important we continue to source new partnership agreements that provide the club with a strong commercial foundation, but we keep in mind any marketing activity we undertake for betting firms will be aligned with our stance of promoting responsible gambling.”

The deal comes amid criticism of gambling sponsorship in English football. Several Premier League teams have continued to sign new front-of-shirt deals with gambling operators despite the agreement of a voluntary ban to start in 2026. However, the EFL, whose title sponsor is Sky Bet, has sought to avoid restrictions on deals in the second tier of English football, arguing that clubs need the money.