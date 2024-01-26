Wazdan signs deal with Neo.bet in Ontario

A selection of games has gone live.

US.- Games provider Wazdan has signed a partnership with Neo.bet in Ontario. An initial selection of Wazdan’s 20 game titles has gone live, including Mighty Wild: Panther, Book of Faith, Power of Gods: Egypt and 20 Coins.

Wazdan has already gained a presence in Ontario, including in a partnership with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino. The firm secured a licence in the region from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario in May 2022.

Izabela Slodkowska-Popiel, head of account management for North America and Latin America at Wazdan, said: “Our growth in Canada has been an extremely positive trend for us over the last 12 months, and we’re delighted to kick off the New Year with another exciting commercial deal in the province of Ontario. Neo.bet has expanded rapidly with a strong offering across both sports and casino, and we’re very confident that our top-performing games will prove to be a special hit with their players.”

Head of casino at Neo.bet, Simon Erpenbach, added: “Wazdan’s product offering manages to combine immersive mechanics with a plethora of themes to deliver an exemplary gaming experience with every spin. We’re thrilled to add some of its best-performing content to our portfolio and can’t wait for our customers to enjoy them.”

