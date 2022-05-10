Wazdan receives approval to offer games in Ontario

The online casino games developer has received approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to supply the recently regulated igaming market.

Canada.- Online casino games developer Wazdan has been approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to offer its games to operators in the Canadian province, which opened its regulated igaming market on April 4.

The approval in Ontario adds to existing North American licences. In November, Wazdan entered West Virginia with a supplier licence and was allowed to bring its catalogue of titles to players in the state. That followed a launch in New Jersey earlier in 2021.

Wazdan CEO Michal Imiolek, said: “We’re hugely excited to be a part of this newly regulated igaming market. Ontario promises to be one of the biggest markets in North America and this move adds massively to our growing foothold in the region. We’re sure that operators throughout the province will benefit enormously from all we have to offer.”

In March, the slots developer secured licence approval to supply games to licensed operators in Michigan. The approval is Wazdan’s third in the US following New Jersey and West Virginia and its 19th globally.

The supplier licence approval enables the company to launch its portfolio of games, including 9 Lions, Larry the Leprechaun, and Black Horse Deluxe, in the regulated market.

