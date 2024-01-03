Octoplay receives Ontario supplier licence approval

Octoplay has secured a supplier licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Canada.- The online casino game development company Octoplay has secured a supplier licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), allowing it to provide its suite of slot machine games to licensed operators in the Canadian province.

Octoplay has licences from the Gambling Commission of Great Britain, the Malta Gaming Authority and the Swedish Gaming Authority.

Martina Borg Stevens, legal director of Octoplay, said: “We are thrilled to have secured this this license, being the fourth license we have acquired in 2023. We have been clear about our mission to obtain a licence in every single regulated market and this is a testament to this. To be awarded a licence from such a prestigious regulator makes us feel incredibly proud and establishes a strong foothold in North American market, which we look forward to building upon.”

See also: NorthStar Gaming signs agreement with BettorView in Ontario

Nick Vuchev, commercial director of Octoplay, added: “Our slot games are in high demand among players in markets across the world. It’s no surprise that operators want to stock our titles, and that’s why we are working hard to secure licences and approvals in all regulated markets. Securing our Ontario licence is a major milestone in this journey, and we look forward to seeing our slots land in the lobbies of popular casino brands in Ontario for the first time.”

iGaming Ontario to request proposals for centralised self-exclusion solution

iGaming Ontario (iGO) intends to issue a request for proposals (RFP) in early 2024 for a centralised self-exclusion solution that will enable a player to self-exclude from all Ontario-regulated igaming operators in a single registration process. The winning bidder will be expected to develop and implement a solution that integrates with all operator systems and allows players’ self-exclusion registration, renewal and reinstatement.

According to iGaming Ontario, key features will include a player-focused solution that is easy for players to use. The system should be delivered and executed in non-stigmatised, non-judgmental manner and support users. The regulator also said the solution must be transparent and secure for players and operators and viable for licensees to implement.