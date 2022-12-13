Rush Street Gaming selects OPTX platform

The gaming solutions company has signed a three-year deal for Rush Street Gaming’s five land-based casinos.

US.- Gaming solutions company OPTX has announced a three-year deal providing its platform to Rush Street Gaming’s five land-based casinos.

Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rush Street Gaming, said: “We were seeking a player development solution that contained advanced operational functionality for hosts and managers yet was simple to install and easy to use. The OPTX platform is exactly what we were looking for and will equip our host teams with an efficient new resource to best serve our guests.”

OPTX co-CEO, Brooke Fiumara, added: “This is the epitome of our mission: revolutionizing what data can do with teams that are leaders in their fields. Rush Street Gaming’s selection of the OPTX platform for player development demonstrates OPTX ‘s position as the market-leading solution for casino operators, and we are proud of how our product continues to prove its dynamic features and functionality increase productivity and profitability for enterprise operations and small properties alike.”

Southern California’s Viejas Casino & Resort recently acquired OPTX’s Slots, Slots AI, Slot Dispatch, Player Development, Player Development AI, and Connect solutions. Earlier this year, Rush Street Gaming announced the appointment of Bill Keena as its new chief operating officer and Marc Arndt as chief financial officer. Both are long-time Rush Street employees.

Bragg Gaming launches in Ontario with Rush Street Interactive

Bragg Gaming Group has expanded its partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to launch its content in Ontario’s regulated igaming market. The launch represents the first North American dual deployment of Bragg’s Remote Games Server (RGS) from both its Oryx Gaming and Spin Games divisions via a single integration.

Five exclusive online titles, including the Egyptian Magic game from the company’s proprietary Atomic Slot Lab studio, are now available for players via RSI’s BetRivers.ca brand. Another 22 Bragg titles from proprietary and partner studios are expected to launch in the coming months.