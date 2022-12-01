California’s Viejas Casino & Resort selects OPTX platform

The venue has chosen the gaming solution company’s services for its casino floor.

US.- Gaming solutions company OPTX has announced that Southern California’s Viejas Casino & Resort. has acquired OPTX’s Slots, Slots AI, Slot Dispatch, Player Development, Player Development AI, and Connect solutions.

Jim Wild, general manager of Viejas Casino, said: “OPTX and Viejas are the perfect partners. Our dedicated team is constantly seeking forward-thinking products to increase our profitability, performance and relationships with our guests. This partnership with OPTX will allow us to optimize our casino floor with continuous slot change recommendations, player insights, and visualizations culminating with increased revenue opportunities.”

Erich Hans, Viejas Casino chief financial officer, added: “OPTX will bring operational efficiency and additional business agility via an intuitive, streamlined, single system for multiple departments. Being able to replace multiple operational systems with one integrated platform is exactly what we needed to make the intelligent and rapid decisions the fast-paced gaming industry requires.”

OPTX co-CEO, Brooke Fiumara, commented: “Casino leaders are seeking a single platform solution that doesn’t just present data, it provides the functionality for operators to use it. OPTX’s trailblazing AI features distill raw data into actionable insights and recommendations. We are excited for the Viejas team to experience the OPTX advantage!”

California voters reject sports betting proposals

Voters in California rejected proposals to legalise sports betting in California at the November 8 ballot. Both tribal-backed Proposition 26 and commercial-supported Proposition 27 failed to pass.

Some $500m is reported to have been spent on the campaigns for proposals to open a market in the US’s most populous state, making it the most expensive campaign yet.

Proposition 26, backed by California’s Native American tribal governments, would have legalised sports betting at tribal casinos, while allowing them also to offer craps and roulette. It was opposed by operators of card rooms, who worried about a provision allowing individuals to bring civil lawsuits against the card clubs over disputes in state gaming law.