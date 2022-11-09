Washington’s ilani casino holds event to celebrate opening of sportsbook bar

The venue has the largest video wall in the region.

The Stadium Bar & Grill has the first sports betting facility in Clark County.

US.- ilani casino in Southwest Washington has held an event to celebrate the opening of sports betting at its newest restaurant, The Stadium Bar & Grill, which debuted sports wagering last month.

There was a Q&A session with former NFL quarterback and Washington State University alum Drew Bledsoe and NFL Hall of Fame offensive tackle and former career-long Seahawk Walter Jones. Moderated by sportscaster Neil Everett, the football veterans talked about the season so far before the kickoff of the Seahawks’ victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

The casino’s sports betting facility is the first in Clark County. It says it has the region’s largest video wall integrated with the Listen Everywhere app, allowing guests to listen to games on their smartphones. Wagers can be made adjacent to the restaurant without taking a seat to dine.

The Sportsbook counter is open daily, and there are 24-hour kiosks next to The Stadium Sports Bar & Grill and throughout the casino floor.

Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager, said that being able to offer sports betting at ilani “has been a long time coming and was a coordinated effort among the state’s 29 tribes. In 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill that allows sports betting at tribal casinos. A year later, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe was one of a number of tribes to receive federal approval, clearing the way for its implementation.

In addition to sports betting, the casino has more than 100,000 square feet of gaming space with nearly 3,000 slots and 75 gaming tables; 18 restaurants and bars, retail outlets and a 2,500-seat meeting and entertainment venue.

