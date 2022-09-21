Kambi Group plc signs sportsbook agreement with ilani in Washington state

The new partnership will enable tribal operator ilani, developed by the Cowlitz Tribe and Salishan-Mohegan, to provide its Kambi-powered on-property sportsbook to patrons in the Pacific Northwest.

Press release.- Kambi Group plc has signed an agreement with ilani, developed by the Cowlitz Tribe and Salishan-Mohegan, a partnership that includes Mohegan Sun, one of the world’s foremost gaming and entertainment developers and operators, to provide its market-leading on-property sportsbook solution to the operator’s casino located in Washington state.

Under the terms of the agreement, ilani will integrate Kambi’s sportsbook platform for an on-property rollout at one of Washington’s largest casino properties which includes 100,000 total square feet of gaming space and will benefit from Kambi’s award-winning technology and sports betting services.

The long-term agreement further strengthens Kambi’s presence in the regulated US sports betting market, with Washington becoming the 19th US state where Kambi will deliver its industry-leading products and services.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi chief executive officer and Co-Founder, said: “We’re very proud to partner with ilani as this partnership further strengthens Kambi’s strong relationship with tribal gaming and allows us to expand into our 19th US state.

“Through their popular ilani property and close proximity to Portland, Oregon, they have built a formidable brand and a large customer base in the Pacific Northwest.

“We look forward to working with them closely to deliver high-quality and exciting sports betting experiences to their on-property patrons in the state of Washington.”

Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani, said: “At ilani, we are excited to offer sports wagering as a new amenity to meet the varied interests of our valued guests.

“With the level of anticipation and enthusiasm for this amenity, ilani has invested in a new addition featuring a sportsbook and a new dining experience, The Stadium Sports Bar & Grill, featuring the largest video wall in the region. We have created the ultimate sports watching experience in an environment that will truly offer memorable experiences.”

Ray Pineault, president and CEO of Mohegan, said: “We’ve anticipated the arrival of sports betting in Washington for quite some time, and we’re excited to be at this final stage with Kambi.

“We’re looking forward to leveraging their award-winning technology to ilani’s valued guests and offering them an exciting sports betting experience, ensuring that ilani remains a premier entertainment destination in the region.

“The expertise that Kambi is lending to ilani will allow them to continue capitalising on a number of compelling watching and wagering opportunities within the ilani property.”